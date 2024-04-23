Irfan Pathan has named Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal as his ‘top three picks’ for the upcoming World Cup 2024

Former Indian cricketer on Tuesday named Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Yashasvi Jaiswal as his 'top three picks' for team India for nearing of World Cup 2024,

"Now that World Cup is nearing. My top 3 for team India.

1) Rohit Sharma (in form as well as captain)

2) Yashasvi Jaiswal (been saying that he should be there even before his 100 purely cos he was performing well for team India before the ipl)

3) Virat Kohli. (Shouldn't be any question regarding his place or strike rate. His strike rate at the T20I is 138 + Better than Chris Gayle+ 51 avg. N his ipl strike rate this season is 150)," he wrote on X.

