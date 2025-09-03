Irfan Pathan takes swipe at Jasprit Bumrah, his workload; asks ‘Will Pat Cummins manage his workload during the Ashes?’

Amid the debate over workload management creating splits among the cricket experts, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Tuesday took a fresh jibe at Indian ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah faced criticism after he played only three of the five Test matches on the tour of England, citing workload management. In the series, India drew 2-2 under new captain Shubman Gill.

In the meantime, reports arrived that Australian skipper Pat Cummins will not be in action ahead of the Ashes Test series at home against England, which starts on November 21 in Perth.

The report also mentioned that Cummins will skip the three white-ball series against New Zealand and India. Cummins has not been in action since the tour of West Indies and missed the T20Is on the tour, and the series against South Africa.

Citing the example of Cummins, while speaking in a discussion organised by Sony Sports Network, the official broadcasters of the 2025 Asia Cup, Pathan lauded the Australian skipper on choosing his assignments in order to stay fit and deliver during crucial series or tournaments.

"I just have one thing to say, you would have heard recently that Pat Cummins will skip many games to manage his workload for the Ashes. But will Cummins manage his workload during the Ashes? My question is that only. By all means, manage workload, yes. SENA countries are tough places to go and win. There your main bowlers must play as many games as they can. During the series, a top series, you will not get the result if you look to manage workload there," he said.

"About the workload, there has been a lot of talk about it. I feel that there are some important players, Jasprit Bumrah or any other fast bowler, you manage everybody's workload. You should as well and the set-up has been outstanding from BCCI and NCA. The workload is managed really well," he added.

Pathan's X-factor pick: According to Pathan, Varun Chakravarthy , who had a forgettable outing in T20I format during the 2021 World Cup in the UAE, will be India’s X-factor in the Asia Cup 2025.

“You always think all-rounders bring the x-factor but I'll be excited to actually see how Varun Chakravarthy goes because you must know that there will be a redemption story,” he said.

“Varun was picked for the World Cup in Dubai which happened in 2021. I don't think so he did that well at that particular time. My eyes will be on Varun Chakravarthy because he has a lot of confidence and he can definitely come with the x-factor,” he said.

As per stats, Varun was the joint-second highest wicket-taker in the victorious Champions Trophy campaign earlier this year and was the joint-second highest wicket-taker in the tournament alongside Mohammed Shami.

