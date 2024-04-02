Hello User
Irfan Pathan wants Virat Kohli included in India's T20 World Cup squad: 'There is no point in questioning...'

Irfan Pathan wants Virat Kohli included in India's T20 World Cup squad: 'There is no point in questioning...'

Saurav Mukherjee

  • According to Pathan, Kohli is definitely critical in a major event and dispels certain myths regarding his strike rate.

India’s Virat Kohli after winning the 3rd T20I match against Afghanistan, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Match tied and Super Over tied (India won the 2nd Super Over). India clinches series 3-0. (ANI Photo/File)

With barely two months left for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to begin, speculations are ripe on who will be on the Indian cricket team squad.

In a list of experts who are dinning the selector's hat, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan picked up his Indian squad, including India's batting icon Virat Kohli.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to begin on 1 June, soon after the conclusion of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024 – finals on 25 May. The IPL 2024 presents the 'Men in Blue' a perfect opportunity to break the IPL trophy drought.

The World Cup will be co-hosted by the USA and West Indies from 1 to 29 June.

According to Pathan, Kohli is definitely critical in a major event and dispels certain myths regarding his strike rate.

Kohli's most celebrated heroics came in T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) where he made a remarkable victory for India with an unbeaten 82 off just 53 deliveries.

"People are talking about Virat Kohli so I would like to say that his strike rate in international cricket (T20Is) is as good as Chris Gayle or even better than Gayle's. His strike rate as far as the Indian power hitters are concerned Hardik Pandya: 139 and Virat Kohli: 137 - there isn't much of a difference. Rohit Sharma is about 139, Kohli's at 137. Always remember the 82* against Pakistan at the 2022 T20 World Cup. Whenever this question arises in your mind, always remember he is a big-stage player is a match winner and knows how to chase. He will excel under pressure. So there is no point in questioning," Pathan said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

On the issue to wicketkeeper, Pathan favours KL Rahul citing the player can bat wherever he needs to, but also suggested Rishabh Pant, and Jitesh Sharma should be included.

Apart from this, Pathan even chose two all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja in his squad, while preferred Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi as spinners.

Pathan's India 15 for T20 World Cup:

Batters – Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh

All Rounders – Hardik Pandya(Likely), Ravindra Jadeja

Wicketkeepers – Risabh Pant, KL Rahul

Spinners – Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

Pacers – Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh or Mohsin Khan

With agency inputs.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
