Is an India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final possible? How can IND, PAK qualify for summit clash? All scenarios explained

Pakistan have put themselves in an uncertain position of making it to the Asia Cup 2025 final after their six-wicket loss to India in a Super 4 clash last Sunday. Having finished second in the Group A, Pakistan put on a much-improved show before surrendering in front of a dominant Indian side led by Suryakumar Yadav.
However, Pakistan's loss to India in the Super 4 doesn't rule them out of contention for a final spot. Having said that, India's win over their arch-rivals also do not cement their spot in the September 28 finale. Both Pakistan and India are scheduled to play Sri Lanka and Bangladesh before a clear picture comes up on the two finalists.
With two India vs Pakistan clashes already in Asia Cup 2025, will another Indo-Pak encounter, possibly in the final, take place? India have already defeated Pakistan in both the encounters played so far. Let's check out all the scenarios on how India and Pakistan qualify for the final.
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|India vs Bangladesh
|September 24
|Dubai
|India vs Sri Lanka
|September 26
|Dubai
|Match
|Date
|Venue
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|September 25
|Dubai
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|September 23
|Dubai