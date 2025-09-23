Subscribe

Is an India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final possible? How can IND, PAK qualify for summit clash? All scenarios explained

India have already defeated Pakistan twice in the Asia Cup 2025 - in group and Super 4 stages. Both teams have two matches each left in the Super 4 stage to make it to the final on September 28 to be played in Dubai.

Koushik Paul
Updated23 Sep 2025, 06:48 PM IST
Advertisement
India had beaten Pakistan in both the Asia Cup 2025 matches so far in the Asia Cup 2025.
India had beaten Pakistan in both the Asia Cup 2025 matches so far in the Asia Cup 2025. (AFP)

Pakistan have put themselves in an uncertain position of making it to the Asia Cup 2025 final after their six-wicket loss to India in a Super 4 clash last Sunday. Having finished second in the Group A, Pakistan put on a much-improved show before surrendering in front of a dominant Indian side led by Suryakumar Yadav.

Advertisement

However, Pakistan's loss to India in the Super 4 doesn't rule them out of contention for a final spot. Having said that, India's win over their arch-rivals also do not cement their spot in the September 28 finale. Both Pakistan and India are scheduled to play Sri Lanka and Bangladesh before a clear picture comes up on the two finalists.

Also Read | Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 match in India?

With two India vs Pakistan clashes already in Asia Cup 2025, will another Indo-Pak encounter, possibly in the final, take place? India have already defeated Pakistan in both the encounters played so far. Let's check out all the scenarios on how India and Pakistan qualify for the final.

How can India, Pakistan qualify for Asia Cup 2025 final?

  • Pakistan's most easiest path towards the final will be win both their remaining games.
  • That would put Pakistan on four points from three games and finish on secomd spot in the Super 4 table.
  • If India also win both their remaining games, then the Men in Blue finish on six points while Pakistan finish on four points, thus ensuring another IND vs PAK final.

Advertisement
Also Read | Where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 match in India?
  • Although India can afford a loss in their next two matches (which is unlikely to happen), a slip-up for Pakistan in their remaining games would show the Men in Green the exit door.

India's remaining Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 matches

MatchDateVenue
India vs BangladeshSeptember 24Dubai
India vs Sri LankaSeptember 26Dubai

Pakistan 's remaining Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 matches

MatchDateVenue
Pakistan vs BangladeshSeptember 25Dubai
Pakistan vs Sri LankaSeptember 23Dubai
 
 
CricketAsia Cup 2025
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsIs an India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final possible? How can IND, PAK qualify for summit clash? All scenarios explained
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts