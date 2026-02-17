Are Australia out of T20 World Cup after loss against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe? All qualification scenarios explained

The Kangaroos aren't having the best time at the T20 World Cup 2026 as they have suffered back-to-back losses at the marquee event, putting their chances of qualification to the Super 8s stage at risk. In the latest in a series of setbacks, Mitchell Marsh's men lost to Sri Lanka by 8 wickets on Monday, marking their second consecutive loss in the tournament.

Can Australia still qualify for the T20 World Cup Super 8 stage? Yes, Australia can still qualify for the Super 8 stage, but they cannot afford another slip-up in the tournament and will also depend on the net run-rate scenario.

How can Australia qualify for the Super 8 stage? First and foremost, Australia need to win their next match against Oman on 20 February. If the Kangaroos lose their next league-stage match as well, then they are definitely out of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Second, the Aussies will have to depend on the results of other clashes to secure their future in the tournament. Australia have only 2 points so far and, even with a win against Oman, they can potentially get to a maximum of 4 points.

However, Zimbabwe are already on 4 points and if they win either of their two matches against Sri Lanka or Ireland, they will knock out the Aussies and move to the Super 8 stage. So, Australia need Zimbabwe to lose both their matches and also need the weather gods to not wash away any games.

Even in that scenario, Australia would be tied with Ireland with both teams having 4 points each, and the ultimate qualification would depend on their net run rate.

What happened during the Australia vs Sri Lanka match? Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Balagolla. While the Aussies had a dream start with both openers getting half-centuries and putting up a 100-plus run stand for the first wicket, they quickly fell apart. The Australian innings went from 104 for no loss to being all out for 181.

In reply, the Lankans lost the early wicket of Kusal Perera, but a partnership between Pathum Nissanka (100 off 52 balls) and Kusal Mendis (51 off 38 balls) put the home team in a comfortable position. While Sri Lanka did eventually lose Mendis, the damage was already done and Australia had no chance of coming back. Ultimately, Sri Lanka went on to win the game with 8 wickets in hand and 12 balls to spare.