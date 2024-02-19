Is Ben Stokes blaming DRS for loss? England skipper comments on ‘umpire’s call’, ‘If the ball's hitting the stumps…’
Skipper Ben Stokes commented on DRS after England' had suffered the biggest loss in Test cricket since World War II.
Ben Stokes has called for a revamp of Decision Review System (DRS) protocols, especially criticising the "umpire's call". This appeal followed England's defeat in the third Test against India. Stokes shared his perplexity over the DRS outcome of Zak Crawley's LBW, which seemed to inaccurately signal an out. Despite replays suggesting otherwise, it was given out.