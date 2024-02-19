Ben Stokes has called for a revamp of Decision Review System (DRS) protocols, especially criticising the "umpire's call". This appeal followed England's defeat in the third Test against India. Stokes shared his perplexity over the DRS outcome of Zak Crawley's LBW, which seemed to inaccurately signal an out. Despite replays suggesting otherwise, it was given out.

The England skipper sought clarity from the match referee in a post-match interaction. He spoke particularly about the discrepancy between the DRS numbers and the visual evidence for Crawley's dismissal.

“I think the umpires have an incredibly hard job as it is, especially out in India when the ball's spinning and bouncing, and sometimes not," Stokes told talkSPORT. “My personal opinion is that, if the ball's hitting the stumps, the ball's hitting the stumps. I think that should take away the umpire's call if I'm being perfectly honest."

Stokes refrained from attributing England's loss to the DRS issues alone, aiming for a balanced view and avoiding the appearance of grievance.

“I don't want to get too much into it because then it sounds like we're moaning about that," he added. “It's just about us accepting that we're going to have bad days, regardless of how you choose to play."

It was England's biggest loss in Test cricket since World War II in terms of the run difference.

Nasser Hussain comments on Bazball

As per Nasser Hussain, England failed to capitalise on vital opportunities in the Rajkot Test. The former England captain had a word of advice for Stokes after England had suffered a 434-run defeat.

"One thing Joe will look at is the timing of that shot. Ashwin wasn't there, India are down a bowler; Jadeja is playing off the back of an injury; Bumrah is playing three Tests in a row and there is talk of him needing a rest," Sky Sports quoted Nasser Hussain as saying.

"Bazball is about being attacked but it is also about soaking up pressure," he added.

