Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Is Ben Stokes blaming DRS for loss? England skipper comments on ‘umpire’s call’, ‘If the ball's hitting the stumps…’

Is Ben Stokes blaming DRS for loss? England skipper comments on ‘umpire’s call’, ‘If the ball's hitting the stumps…’

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Skipper Ben Stokes commented on DRS after England' had suffered the biggest loss in Test cricket since World War II.

Rajkot, Feb 18 (ANI): England's skipper Ben Stokes walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed on Day 4 of the 3rd Test match against India, at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Ben Stokes has called for a revamp of Decision Review System (DRS) protocols, especially criticising the "umpire's call". This appeal followed England's defeat in the third Test against India. Stokes shared his perplexity over the DRS outcome of Zak Crawley's LBW, which seemed to inaccurately signal an out. Despite replays suggesting otherwise, it was given out.

The England skipper sought clarity from the match referee in a post-match interaction. He spoke particularly about the discrepancy between the DRS numbers and the visual evidence for Crawley's dismissal.

“I think the umpires have an incredibly hard job as it is, especially out in India when the ball's spinning and bouncing, and sometimes not," Stokes told talkSPORT. “My personal opinion is that, if the ball's hitting the stumps, the ball's hitting the stumps. I think that should take away the umpire's call if I'm being perfectly honest."

Stokes refrained from attributing England's loss to the DRS issues alone, aiming for a balanced view and avoiding the appearance of grievance.

“I don't want to get too much into it because then it sounds like we're moaning about that," he added. “It's just about us accepting that we're going to have bad days, regardless of how you choose to play."

It was England's biggest loss in Test cricket since World War II in terms of the run difference.

Nasser Hussain comments on Bazball

As per Nasser Hussain, England failed to capitalise on vital opportunities in the Rajkot Test. The former England captain had a word of advice for Stokes after England had suffered a 434-run defeat.

"One thing Joe will look at is the timing of that shot. Ashwin wasn't there, India are down a bowler; Jadeja is playing off the back of an injury; Bumrah is playing three Tests in a row and there is talk of him needing a rest," Sky Sports quoted Nasser Hussain as saying.

"Bazball is about being attacked but it is also about soaking up pressure," he added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
