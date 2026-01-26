IS Bindra, former BCCI president passes away at 84; ICC chairman Jay Shah leads condolences as cricket fraternity mourns

In a heartbreaking news, former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Inderjit Singh Bindra died at the age of 84 on Sunday. Bindra is survived by a son and daughter. Bindra, who played a major role in ushering a new era of cricket marketing, served as the BCCI chief from 1993 to 1996. He was also the president of the Punjab Cricket Association from 1978 to 2014.

Bindra was best remembered for his role in organising the 1987 World Cup — then known as the Reliance Cup — in India and it was the first time the global event was moved out of England after the 1975, 1979 and 1983 editions.

He managed the coup in the company of his close friend late Jagmohan Dalmiya and then BCCI chief NKP Salve, and it opened the Indian television market to the new possibilities of cricket marketing. Having retired from cricket administration in 2014, Bindra also worked as the principal advisor of the ICC when Sharad Pawar held the president’s post.

Before that in 1994, Bindra had approached the Supreme Court of India to break the monopoly of Doordarshan in cricket broadcasting. He started off as an official in 1975. In 2015, the PCA stadium was renamed as IS Bindra Stadium as a tribute to his inspiring work as an administrator.

Jay Shah, chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), wrote on his 'X' account: “Deepest condolences on the passing of Mr. I S Bindra, former BCCI president and a stalwart of Indian cricket administration. May his legacy inspire future generations. Om Shanti.”

“The BCCI mourns the passing of former BCCI President - Mr IS Bindra. The Board's thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones,” the Indian cricket board wrote on X.

Harbhajan Singh says ‘This is deeply personal loss’ Thanking Bindra for what he has done to Punjab cricket, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh described it a "personal loss". “IS Bindra sir was a remarkable administrator who served with distinction in the Indian government and earned respect across every sphere of society,” Harbhajan wrote on X. "He was a massive pillar of Punjab cricket

"Without his vision, guidance, and unwavering support, Punjab cricket would never have reached where it is today. His contribution to Indian cricket as a whole was just as significant.

"He was always there for his players — ready to help, to support, and to guide them at every step. On a personal level, he was like a father figure to me, someone who constantly encouraged me to do the right thing in life. His wisdom and kindness shaped not just careers, but lives.

This is a deeply personal loss. There will never be anyone who can truly replace you, sir. You may be gone, but the impact you have left on all of us will last forever. Rest in peace, sir," he further added.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla called Bindra a visionary leader. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Inderjit Singh Bindra, former President of the BCCI. I had worked with him in BCCI and found him a visionary leader who brought revenue to BCCI by selling broadcast rights.