Is Deepak Chahar joining Salman Khan's Big Boss 19? Mumbai Indians star sets internet abuzz with sudden appearance

Deepak Chahar surprised his fans with a special appearance on popular reality show Big Boss 19, leading to a speculation whether the Indian cricketer might enter the show as a wildcard contestant. The Mumbai Indians cricketer's presence in the show sparked speculations instantly as the video went viral in no time.

The speculation grew stronger when host Salman Khan asked Deepak, “Hum kab se wait kar rahe the ki iss season ke second wildcard kaun honge? (I was waiting for such a long time thinking who would the seocnd wildcard entry).” It must be noted that Shehbaaz Badesha, had already entered the house as the first wildcard contestant.

Adding to the buzz, Deepak responded, “I feel Bigg Boss is tougher than cricket itself, because inside the house, you never really know who your enemies are and who your friends are.” When asked about his chances of winning, Deepak added, “I will first go inside, observe everything, and only then will it be decided. However, the chances of winning are very strong.”

Is Deepak Chahar really entering Big Boss 19 house? The answer is a NO as it was clarified later that Deepak was there to support her sister Malti Chahar, who entered as the second wildcard contestant of the season. An actor by profession, Malti made a spectacular entry with a sizzling dance performance that impressed the viewers.

Who is Malti Chahar? All you need to know Malti is the sister of Deepak and is an actor, model, content creator and filmmaker by profession. She got her first break in 2018 when Malti made debut in Bollywood movie Genius, playing the role of Rubina. Four years later, Malti appeared in a romantic drama Ishq Pashmina.