Is everything allright with Prithvi Shaw? Former Delhi Capitals star's ‘need a break’ message raises concerns

Out-of-contention India cricketer Prithvi Shaw has sparked fresh speculations on his future after the Mumbai Indians batter shared a cryptic post on Instagram on Wednesday. Although Shaw isn't a part of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), his cryptic post came in the middle of the ongoing season.
The last time the 24-year-old played any sort of competitive cricket was during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year in December. Taking to Instagram story, Shaw wrote, “I need a break,” leaving his fans concerned.
A U-19 World Cup-winning Indian captain in 2018, Shaw was once hailed as the next big thing in cricket. However, poor form with the bat, fitness issues and off-field concerns made him the headlines more often.
In fact, the talented Mumbai batter has been a victim of severe online trolling, which Shaw had addressed quite a few times earlier. Although, the exact reason of Shaw's break is yet to be known, one can understand the former Delhi Capitals star wants a break to rejuvenate himself.
