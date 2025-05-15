Is everything allright with Prithvi Shaw? Former Delhi Capitals star's ‘need a break’ message raises concerns

Out-of-contention India cricketer Prithvi Shaw has sparked fresh speculations on his future after the Mumbai Indians batter shared a cryptic post on Instagram on Wednesday. Although Shaw isn't a part of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), his cryptic post came in the middle of the ongoing season.

The last time the 24-year-old played any sort of competitive cricket was during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year in December. Taking to Instagram story, Shaw wrote, “I need a break,” leaving his fans concerned.

Prithvi Shaw Instagram story

A U-19 World Cup-winning Indian captain in 2018, Shaw was once hailed as the next big thing in cricket. However, poor form with the bat, fitness issues and off-field concerns made him the headlines more often.

In fact, the talented Mumbai batter has been a victim of severe online trolling, which Shaw had addressed quite a few times earlier. Although, the exact reason of Shaw's break is yet to be known, one can understand the former Delhi Capitals star wants a break to rejuvenate himself.

In the past several international cricketers across genders have taken a break from the game to refresh their mind and made great comebacks. Mental health is one of the important aspects of a cricketer, given the amount of games that are played throughout the year.

Prithvi Shaw's IPL records Earlier this year, Shaw was dropped from Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad. Prior to that, the right-hander went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction after being released by Delhi Capitals after seven long seasons.

In 79 matches for Delhi Capitals, Shaw had scored 1892 runs at a strike rate of 147.46. Current Punjab Kings batter Shashank Singh recently spoke about Shaw on a podcast. “Prithvi Shaw is underrated. If he goes back to his basics, he can achieve anything… Maybe he needs to sleep at 10 PM instead of 11, improve his diet. If he accepts and changes some of these things, it would be the best thing for Indian cricket,” he said.