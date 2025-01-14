Is Gautam Gambhir suited for coaching in Tests? Monty Panesar brings VVS Laxman into picture to give Team India solution

Ever since Gautam Gambhir became the India head coach replacing Rahul Dravid, nothing has gone right for the cricket in the country, especially in the longest format of the game. Under Gambhir, India played 10 Tests, winning three, drawing one and losing as many as six - three against New Zealand and Australia each.

On the other hand, Gambhir's credentials in the T20Is is unbeaten as the Men in Blue are yet to lose a game under the guidance of the former opener. However, Gambhir is yet to win a ODI series. In his three ODIs against Sri Lanka, India tied one and lost two.

The numbers might have made the picture clear by now as it indicates Gambhir is more suitable in white-ball. To add more to that, Gambhir took Lucknow Super Giants to Indian Premier League playoffs before propelling Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL title for the third time last year.

Several top teams have opted for spilt coaches in the past. While it worked for a team like England, it didn't for Pakistan. For the record, India didn't opt for split coaches in history.

Former England off-spinner Monty Panesar opined that it might be a good option for India going forward. "I think so. I think that's a good option," Panesar was quoted as saying to Timesofindia.com. “I think maybe the workload is too much for Gambhir...He's just transitioned into a coach,” added the former off-spinner.

Panesar, who played who has 167 wickets for England from 50 Tests, felt that BCCI could think of bringing VVS Laxman as a Test coach or a batting coach to help Gambhir.

"I think the selectors will be thinking 'is Gambhir taking it seriously as a coach, or should we get him to just focus on ODIs and T20Is, and maybe bring in someone like VVS Laxman, for example (as Test coach)?...Or bring him in as a batting coach to help Gambhir.

"He's similar to Rahul Dravid. He's been successful in all conditions. "I think you need some sort of Indian legend, who has done really well in all conditions, to come in as a coach, because then you naturally command that respect," added Panesar.

