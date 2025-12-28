Is Gautam Gambhir's future as India head coach on the line? Has VVS Laxman been approached? BCCI says ‘no truth to it’

The future of Gautam Gambhir as the India's Test head coach has been under question, ever since they were whitewashed by South Africa at home recently. While Gambhir's white-ball statistics as a coach is nothing to be questioned, but his credentials in Tests has been under scanner.

Recently, rumours were rife that former India great has been approached to be the head coach of the Test side replacing Gambhir. Categorically denying all the rumours, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia called them “factually incorrect and baseless”.

Clarifying the BCCI will continue with Gambhir as the head coach in all three formats, Saikia stated the reports are “somebody's figment of imagination”. “This is totally incorrect news going on. This is totally speculative news,” Saikia told news agency ANI.

“Some very reputed news agencies are also flashing the news. There is no truth to it. BCCI straight away denies. People can think all they want, but BCCI has not taken any steps. This is somebody's figment of imagination; there is no truth in it, and I cannot say anything except that this is factually incorrect and baseless news,” he added.