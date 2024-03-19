Is India's cricket schedule too hectic? BCCI forms review committee after Shardul Thakur raises red flag
BCCI's review committee comprises Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, NCA Director VVS Laxman, General Manager Abey Kuruvilla and Head Coach Rahul Dravid
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has formed a committee to review the domestic cricket schedule. On March 18, the BCCI Apex Council roped in Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, NCA Director VVS Laxman, General Manager Abey Kuruvilla and Head Coach Rahul Dravid to form the review committee.