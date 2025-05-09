Is IPL 2025 cancelled? Will it resume next week? Everything we know after BCCI's official statement

BCCI has officially confirmed that IPL 2025 season has been suspended for a week amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. However, the Indian cricket board has not clarified how the schedule of the league will change or what it plans to do if the tensions between the two neighbours continue.

In a series of post, BCCI clarified on the suspension of IPL, stating, “The remainder of ongoing #TATAIPL 2025 suspended with immediate effect for one week.”

BCCI confirmed that the decision to suspend the IPL was taken after consultation with stakeholders, including IPL franchises and broadcasters.

“The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans ; while the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the Board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders.” BCCI added.

The Indian cricket board further expressed solidarity with the Indian armed forces, writing, “At this critical juncture, the BCCI stands firmly with the nation. We express our solidarity with the Government of India, the Armed Forces and the people of our country. The Board salutes the bravery, courage, and selfless service of our armed forces, whose heroic efforts under Operation Sindoor continue to protect and inspire the nation, as they lead a resolute response to the recent terrorist attack and the unwarranted aggression by Pakistan’s armed forces.”

BCCI's statement of support came hours after similar statements by Indian cricketing stalwarts, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.

PSL moved out of Pakistan, to be played in Dubai: Meanwhile, Pakistan cricket board also announced today that it was moving PSL out of Pakistan and the rest of the matches of the tournament would be played in Dubai. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi engaged in a familiar pattern of blaming India for the rescheduling of 20 over league's matches, stating that the Indian drone strike in Pakistan yesterday had also hit Rawalpindi stadium.

