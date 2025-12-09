Is IPL too long? Pakistan's Wasim Akram takes dig at Indian league, says ‘kids grow up, but the league keeps running'

Wasim Akram took a subtle dig at the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the duration of the world's richest franchise tournament. The Pakistan legend's remarks came during a promotional event of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Lords' cricket ground in the United Kingdom and mocked that kids would grow but the league doesn't end.

A bowling coach once at three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Akram remarked that IPL's duration is a bit too much for every player, especially the foreign cricketers. “The best thing about the league (PSL) is that it is played for only about 34–35 days, maybe a little more next year," Akram said, the video of which went viral on social media.

“It's not like three months, the other league. I mean bacche bade ho jate hain, woh league khatam hi nahi hoti (the kids grow up but the league doesn't end)," added Akram. “So the foreign players, who come to Pakistan or any league, they prefer to be there for 30-40 days.”

The former Pakistan pacer cited Australian Big Bash League (BBL) as a prime example of how the organisers realised that a franchise league for such long duration can exhaust the players. The BBL started off with just 31 matches in 2011-12. It was expanded to 61 matches in the next few years before Cricket Australia cut down the BBL to 44 matches now.

"Two and a half, three months is bit too long for everyone. Even I get bored watching the league. A prime example is the BBL. They started off with two and a half months. They realised after four or five years it wasn’t working. Now their duration is about 40 days. That’s it. That’s the beauty of the PSL,” elaborated Akram.

Akram's connection with IPL came in 2010 when he was appointed as the bowling coach-cum-mentor of KKR. Under Akram's guidance, the likes of Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav honed their skills, who went on to represent India at the top level.

How long does an IPL season run? Started in 2008, IPL grew in stature and is the best franchise league in the world at the moment. Ever since its start, the time duration for an IPL season remained same - two months (not what Akram said - three months). A total of 74 matches are being played in IPL as compared to PSL's 60. It must also be noted that 10 teams play in IPL whereas PSL has only eight teams.

