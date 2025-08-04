Subscribe

Is Jasprit Bumrah battling injury again? Report reveals stunning details of India pacer after Test series in England

Jasprit Bumrah played three Tests against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as planned. The India pacer took 14 wickets against England including two five-wicket hauls at Lord's and in Leeds.

Koushik Paul
Updated4 Aug 2025, 11:05 AM IST
India released pacer Jasprit Bumrah during the fifth Test against England.
The release of Jasprit Bumrah on the opening day of the fifth Test against England did raise quite a few eyebrows. The premier India pacer played three Tests against as planned due to his workload management scalping 14 wickets in six innings with two five-wicket hauls - one each in Leeds and Lord's. Unfortunately, India lost in both the games.

With the series on the line at The Oval, everybody through Bumrah would push a little more to play in the fifth Test, but an BCCI update put end to all discussions. Mr Jasprit Bumrah has been released from India's squad for the fifth Test of the series against England. The fifth and final Test of the series is underway at Kennington Oval, London,” the BCCI said in a release.

A report in Mumbai Mirror on Monday revealed Bumrah leaving the Indian camp in England during the fifth Test was because of an injury and nor workload. “Unfortunately, Bumrah is suffering from a knee injury. The good thing is that it’s not a major one and won’t require surgery. The BCCI medical team is currently awaiting his scan reports,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying to the newspaper.

Although details of Bumrah's injury are yet to be known, the 31-year-old might have injured his knee during the fourth Test in Manchester. Recently a viral video that surfaced online, caught Bumrah limping while climbing the stairs at Old Trafford.

What's next for Jasprit Bumrah?

The report stated that Bumrah will head to BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) straight from England and is expected to begin his rehabilitation. With no international commitments in August, the Indian teams will next be seen in the United Arab Emirates in the Asia Cup 2025, starting on September 9, followed by a Test series against West Indies at home.

However, recent reports have stated that Bumrah might be rested for the Asia Cup 2025 and keep him fresh for the Test series against the Caribbean.

 

 
