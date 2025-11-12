Is Mohammed Shami's India career over? Ex-coach drops truthbomb after Bengal pacer's snub in IND vs SA Test series

The Indian team management is looked beyond Mohammed Shami in Test cricket, stated former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar in a staggering claim after the Bengal pacer was overlooked from India's Test squad for the two match series against South Africa.

Having returned to competitive cricket at the start of 2025 after close to two years on the sidelines due to injury, Shami has been in exceptional form in domestic circuit. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, Shami has scalped 15 wickets in three matches, including a five-wicket haul against Gujarat.

In all the matches this season, Shami showed complete fitness and rhythm require to sustain a body in a five-day match. However his continued exclusion, despite the number of wickets he has taken, has sparked discussions that the selectors want to induce young blood.

“It's a clear indicator. It's an indicator that India is sort of trying to look forward. Right or wrong, it's not for us to decide,” Nayar told in a Star Sports show ahead of the India vs South Africa first Test in Kolkata. Earlier, Shami wasn't included in the Test series against England and West Indies and also the ODI series against Australia.

The last time Shami played for India was during the Champions Trophy 2025, which the Men in Blue won, beating New Zealand in the final. Meanwhile, Shami's Bengal teammate Akash Deep has found a place in the Indian squad for the Test series against South Africa.

Earlier, Shami dismissed about doubts of fitness. "Selection is not in my hands. If there is a fitness issue, I shouldn't be here playing for Bengal," the Indian pacer said on the eve of Bengal's Ranji Trophy campaign opener. “I think I do not need to speak on this and create a controversy. If I can play four-dayers, I can also play 50-overs cricket,” he said.

The last time Shami played a Test for India was during the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's in 2023.