Is MS Dhoni playing today in CSK vs LSG in IPL 2026? Ruturaj Gaikwad reveals playing XI, hails ‘everyone’ for turnaround

The wait for MS Dhoni return in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) continued as the 44-year-old missed his 11th match in a row for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, the latest against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Initially ruled out for two weeks for a calf strain , Dhoni has been on the sidelines for more than a month.

Although he has returned to the nets a long back, batting at full tilt and also occasionally rolling his arms against the young batters, Dhoni's comeback to the playing XI is hampered by the fact that the five-time IPL-winning skipper isn't match fit when it comes to running between the wickets. CSK have played 10 matches so far, winning five and losing five.

Also Read | MS Dhoni found in new avatar at CSK nets amid talks of playing return in IPL

The scenes didn't change on Sunday afternoon at Chepauk as Dhoni once again decided to stay put at the hotel as his team fight it out under the scorching sun to keep their dreams alive for a playoff spot. “We're going to bowl first. The simple reason, the wicket has been covered for a while and there was a rain around as well, so nothing special,” CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said after winning the coin toss.

No mention of MS Dhoni at coin toss Like last game, there was no mention of Dhoni at the coin toss. Asked about the behaviour of the pitch,, Gaikwad pointed out how it behaves on the match days as compared to the non-match days. "Yes, it does play differently. The other day game I thought it played too much differently than what we had expected. But I think our job is to adapt quickly as possible and try and do the rest.

“Bowling first, we will try and assess the couple of overs and then after that look to restrict them as soon as possible.” added Gaikwad. After losing the first three games, CSK have made a brilliant turnaround by winning five out of their last seven games. Speaking about the mood in the camp, Gaikwad hailed the "commendable effort from everyone".

Also Read | Will MS Dhoni be available for DC vs CSK on May 5?

“Yes, it's pretty much positive how the last 7-8 games have gone for us. To turn it around after the first three games that we lost, it's a commendable effort from everyone. It is just that everyone is really positive. Everyone is really eager to turn it around and just try and keep it just as simple as possible. We are playing with the same team,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, LSG have made a couple of changes with Josh Inglis and Avesk Khan making a comeback.

CSK vs LSG playing XIs Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav