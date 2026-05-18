Is MS Dhoni playing today in CSK vs SRH in IPL 2026? Ravi Ashwin pours cold water on speculation with ‘2027’ remark

As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gear up for their final home game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday, MS Dhoni has been the centre of debate on whether the five-time title-winning former skipper will finally take field in the 2026 season.

In a rare occasion, Dhoni has not played a single game for CSK in IPL 2026. Although the 44-year-old was initially ruled out for two weeks due to a calf strain, the former Indian captain didn't force himself into the playing XI despite several media reports stating he is fit to play.

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With CSK playing their final game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in IPL 2026, there has been a rising anticipation among the fans to see their favourite cricketer for one final time in this season. Notably, Dhoni was absent on the ground even on CSK's match days.

Former India and CSK spinner Ravichandran Ashwin poured cold water on the fans' hopes, hinting his former teammate might sit out once again. “Not happening today! In 2027? May be,” Ashwin wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Will CSK tinker with the playing XI? CSK are unlikely to tinker with their playing XI, especially in batting. The likes of Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer have delivered in the middle overs. If Dhoni has to come in, he will bat at somewhere no.6 or 7. Ashwin too echoed the same.

“Don’t think any batting changes will happen. Akeal Hosein in?" he added. However, the CSK think-tank aren't likely to bring in Akeal Hosein against Sunriser Hyderabad, considering the fact that the visiting team has three left-handed batters at the top.

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With Jamie Overton ruled out due to injury, CSK might hand South African all-rounder Dian Forrester a debut cap, who is coming after a Pakistan Super League stint. Adding Forrester will also add to their batting depth.

MS Dhoni raises hope at Chepauk Amid all the speculation, on an optional practice session, Dhoni came out at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on the eve of the game, for a net session. A padded-Dhoni came out at 6:30 PM IST and did some stretching. he waited for 15 minutes for his turn and batted alongside Veer in the nets.

Although he started by facing the throwdown specialists, the right-hander tonked the spinners post that as he batted for close to 30 minutes before leaving around 7:30 PM IST, reported Indian Express.

What CSK need to do for playoffs qualification? With 12 points from 12 matches, CSK are placed sixth in the points table and the Sunrisers Hyderabad game could be their virtual knockout.

Scenario 1: Win two out of two (Maximum 16 points) RCB beat Punjab Kings Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals win one of the respective remaining games Scenario 2: Win one out of two (Maximum 14 points) Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals go winless in their remaining games. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals and lose against Mumbai Indians

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