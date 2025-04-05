Is MS Dhoni retiring soon? Fans speculate after MSD’s parent’s rare IPL appearance in CSK vs DC clash; Watch viral video

MS Dhoni's parents Pan Singh Dhoni and Devaki Devi made a rare Indian Premier League (IPL) appearance on Saturday in Chennai during Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals clash, the pictures and videos of which went viral on social media.

Advertisement

Although MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh and daughter Ziva are regulars in the ground when MS Dhoni is playing in the IPL, his parents have rarely been to the stadiums to watch their son play live.

At 43, MS Dhoni has come massive scrutiny after failing to help the five-time champions over the line in their last two games. In fact, MS Dhoni, batting at No.9 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), attracted plenty of criticism as the former captain walked out to bat when CSK's chances of winning had significantly reduced.

Also Read | CSK vs DC IPL 2025: Chennai have upper hand in rivalry but face an uphill task

Watch MS Dhoni's parents during CSK vs DC tie

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the presence of MS Dhoni's parents at the M Chidambaram Stadium has sparked his retirement rumours among the fans on social media. Not just his parents, Dhoni's wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva are also present at the stadium.

Advertisement

In fact, it was the first time MS Dhoni's parents dropped in to watch an IPL game here since their son's association with CSK began in 2008. In three matches so far, MS Dhoni had scores of 0 not out, 30 not out and 16. There were talks about Dhoni leading the CSK if regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad did not recover in time from a blow on his unprotected elbow against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati last Sunday.

Advertisement

However, Ruturaj Gaikwad strolling out for the toss ruled out any such nostalgic trip back to some glory days. the CSK captain said at the toss, “My elbow is good, eager to go.” Earlier, Delhi Capitals won the toss and opt to bat first in Chennai.

Advertisement

CSK vs DC Playing XIs Chnnai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana