Is Pakistan going to boycott further Asia Cup 2025 matches? PCB's post-midnight WhatsApp text sparks buzz

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has ignited debate over a potential Asia Cup 2025 boycott after a late-night WhatsApp message to journalists, leaving fans and analysts questioning whether Pakistan will continue in the tournament.

What did the PCB say about a possible boycott? In a post-midnight WhatsApp update, PCB spokesperson Aamir Mir told Pakistani media that a final decision on Pakistan’s participation had not yet been made, according to a Hindustan Times report.

“Consultations are underway in this regard and a final decision will be taken by tomorrow (Wednesday),” the message read.

“The decision will be taken keeping in mind the interest of Pakistan.”

The statement, though cautious, suggests that a boycott is still not off the table, keeping uncertainty alive ahead of Pakistan’s crucial matches.

Why is Pakistan considering a boycott after the India clash? The tension stems from Pakistan’s loss to India on Sunday, during the Asia Cup 2025 match. After the match, Indian players refrained from shaking hands with the Pakistani team, a gesture intended to honour the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives.

In response, the PCB lodged a formal complaint and called for the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging violations of ICC rules and regulations. The ICC rejected the request, prompting the PCB to consider boycotting future matches, further complicating the situation.

How was the Andy Pycroft controversy resolved? Sources inside the PCB revealed that a compromise was reached to allow Pakistan to continue in the Asia Cup 2025 while addressing referee concerns:

Andy Pycroft will not officiate matches involving Pakistan.

Richie Richardson will take over refereeing duties for Pakistan’s must-win fixture against the UAE.

The arrangement is seen as a face-saving measure for PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the interior minister in the Shahbaz Sharif government.

Could Pakistan still pull out of the Asia Cup 2025? Despite threats of a possible compromise, the PCB has not formally withdrawn its boycott threat, and the tournament remains under a cloud of uncertainty. Cricket fans are particularly focused on Wednesday’s Pakistan vs UAE group-stage match.

A win would set up another high-profile clash with India, keeping tensions alive around the Andy Pycroft controversy and potential political implications.

What’s next for Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? Pakistan is set to face the UAE in its final group-stage match on Wednesday. Should they advance, a rematch against India looms, maintaining the drama around the Asia Cup 2025 boycott speculation and raising questions about the PCB’s strategy.

