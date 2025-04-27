Is Rishabh Pant the costliest flop signing? Performance of the 10 most expensive players in IPL history

Rishabh Pant's horrow form with the bat in the Indian Premier League continued against the Mumbai Indians in Lucknow Super Giants' crunch match in Mumbai. Pant smashed a four off the first ball he faced and got out the very next ball. The LSG captain's attempted reverse sweep went awry and found the short third-man fielder to perfection.

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025 Pant has batted 9 times and got out for single-digit scores on 7 occasions.

Scores: 0, 15, 2, 2, 21, 63, 3, 0, 4

The two ducks came against Delhi Capitals, Pant's former IPL side. Players enduring bad form is quite normal in Cricket. However, the 27 crore LSG paid for Pant at the auction makes it impossible to deflect the attention. This article looks at the performance of the top 10 most expensive signings in IPL auction history.

Rishabh Pant, 27 crore (Lucknow Super Giants) 110 runs in 9 innings at a strike rate of 98. The only half century against came against Chennai Super Kings in a losing cause.

Shreyas Iyer, 26.75 crore (Punjab Kings) Shreyas Iyer, Pant's former teammate, has a much better outing with Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer in IPL 2025: Innings: 9, Runs: 288, Fifties: 3, Strike rate: 182

Shreyas even registered his highest IPL score (97*) on his debut game for Punjab Kings.

Mitchell Starc, 24.75 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders) The Australian took just 12 wickets in the league stage at an economy of 11.4. However, the left-arm pacer delivered when it mattered the worst. Starc won the player of the match in both the Qualifier 1 and Final of the 2024 season. He justified the price tag with his five wickets in the playoffs.

Venkatesh Iyer, 23.75 crore (Kolkata Knight Riders) Venkatesh Iyer has scored 135 runs at a strike rate of 139 in IPL 2025. Venkatesh made 60 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Apart from that one knock, Venkatesh has been dismissed for less than 20 runs on 4 occasions.

Advertisement

Pat Cummins, 20.50 crore (Sunrisers Hyderabad) Pat Cummins took Sunrisers Hyderabad to the final of IPL 2024, their first appearance in final after 6 years. Cummins took 18 wickets an economy of 9.3 in IPL 2024. Cummins was lauded for making his batters to play an aggressive and attractive brand of cricket.