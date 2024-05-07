Active Stocks
Is Surya Kumar Yadav injured? MI batter seen limping during SRH clash

Surya Kumar Yadav was seen limping during his unbeaten knock against SRH. After the match, MI batter provided an update on his fitness during an interaction with the broadcasters.

Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his hundred runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) (AP)Premium
Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav celebrates his hundred runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade) (AP)

Mumbai Indians batsman Surya Kumar Yadav was in excellent form on Monday as he helped his team to a convincing 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. However, Surya looked tired and limped at times during his match-winning knock against SRH, prompting many social media users to speculate that the batsman might be nursing an injury. Notably, Surya Kumar Yadav is also part of the 15-man squad that will represent Team India in the T20 World Cup.

However, immediately after the match, Surya put to rest any concerns about his fitness. Surya explained that the discomfort he was feeling was due to fielding for 20 overs and then batting for the next 18 overs. It's worth noting that Surya has mostly been used as an impact player this IPL season, meaning he hasn't had to field and has only come to bat in most of the matches this season.

Speaking to the broadcasters after the match, Surya said, "I have done this after a long time. I fielded for 20 overs and batted for 18 overs, only tired (nothing else to worry about.) I feel it was the need of the hour for me. I went out to bat, needed someone to bat till the end. When the ball stopped seaming, I played all my shots that I practice in the nets. I feel the intent would have been the same, I would have definitely played in the same pattern,"

Hardik lauds Surya's ‘unbelievable’ knock:

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya was also impressed by Surya's batting prowress against SRH, stating, “It’s unbelievable, the best part of SKY is that he puts the bowlers under pressure. It’s sheer confidence, his game has changed, is one of the best batters. He can change a game differently, lucky to have him (SKY) on our side,"

Surya Kumar Yadav struck an unbeaten century (102 off 51 balls) against SRH to help Mumbai Indians chase down a total of 174 runs in just under 18 overs. The win over SRH also helped MI keep their hopes of qualifying for the play-off stage alive.

Published: 07 May 2024, 11:18 AM IST
