Is Surya Kumar Yadav injured? MI batter seen limping during SRH clash
Surya Kumar Yadav was seen limping during his unbeaten knock against SRH. After the match, MI batter provided an update on his fitness during an interaction with the broadcasters.
Mumbai Indians batsman Surya Kumar Yadav was in excellent form on Monday as he helped his team to a convincing 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. However, Surya looked tired and limped at times during his match-winning knock against SRH, prompting many social media users to speculate that the batsman might be nursing an injury. Notably, Surya Kumar Yadav is also part of the 15-man squad that will represent Team India in the T20 World Cup.