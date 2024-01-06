Is this ‘gali cricket‘? Rohit Sharma’s discussion with Virat Kohli over DRS goes viral
During the match, Rohit Sharma's use of expletives while discussing the Decision Review System (DRS) with Virat Kohli has sparked conversation among fans.
The second India vs South Africa Test match in Cape Town was historic. The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, went into T20 mode and chased down South Africa’s second-innings target in just 12 overs.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!