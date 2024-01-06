The second India vs South Africa Test match in Cape Town was historic. The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, went into T20 mode and chased down South Africa’s second-innings target in just 12 overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This was the shortest completed Test in terms of number of balls bowled. India’s win broke a longstanding 92-year-old record. The cricket match comprised only 642 balls and produced a result. It beat the 656-ball record in an Australia vs South Africa Test in 1932.

There was one moment in the match that grabbed viewers' attention. India had one wicket left to take against South Africa. Mohammed Siraj hit Nandre Burger and appealed for a catch. But, the umpire didn't give it out. In fact, the Indian players did not seem convinced either. However, India still had three reviews left.

Rohit had an open discussion with Virat Kohli about taking the Decision Review System (DRS). “Who cares! Still, there are three reviews left, let’s go for one," Rohit told Virat.

Virat seemed to agree. He asked the skipper to take that chance as there could be an inside edge. While Rohit eventually decided not to opt for the DRS, his generous use of expletives while having the discussion has had fans talking.

Fans' reaction Many found "gali cricket" vibes in the situation as Rohit seemed like an average Indian being confused about whether to go for something or not. Some called it a typical style of conversation between a Delhiite and a Mumbaikar. There was hardly anyone who took offence to Rohit's language. Some found it to be a common practice among Indians.

Do you want to hear exactly what Rohit said? Many video clips are being circulated on social media. Here is one of those:

