Is this Rashid Khan’s worst IPL season? Here’s what the numbers say

Three dot balls, two wasted reviews and three sixes. GT spinner Rashid Khan endured a bad game, not for the first time, in Indian Premier League 2025. Rashid Khan conceded 38 runs in his four overs against Delhi Capitals. Rashid's season tally of 4 wickets at an economy of 9.7 is nowhere near his lofty standards.
2017 (debut year) - 10 wickets
2018 - 9 wickets
2019 - 6 wickets
2020 - 10 wickets
2021 - 10 wickets
2022 - 8 wickets
2023 - 14 wickets
2024 - 7 wickets
2025 - 4 wickets
Rashid Khan's economy rate has taken a big dent. In his first 6 seasons, Rashid's season economy never touched 6.8.
|Time period
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|2017 to 2022
|92
|112
|6.4
|2023
|17
|27
|8.2
|2024
|12
|10
|8.4
|2025
|7
|4
|9.7
Rashid finished 2nd in the purple cap list in IPL 2023.
Rashid Khan had undergone back surgery after the 2023 ODI world cup in India. Rashid was out of the game for four months after the surgery. Rashid even took a break from Test cricket on Afghanistan Cricket Board's medical advice.
|Time period
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy
|Balls/wicket
|Pre surgery (till 2023)
|410
|556
|6.5
|17
|Post surgery (since 2024)
|59
|82
|7.2
|15.6
Rashid's numbers seem to look good in the post surgery time period. 9 wickets in 3 matches against Zimbabwe and 8 wickets in 3 matches against Ireland, two relatively weaker oppositions, boosted the overall numbers.
Shubman Gill used four overs of Rashid Khan and gave only one over to Sai Kishore, GT's best spinner of the season. The unwavering trust shown by the management is admirable. But for how long?
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates