Is this Rashid Khan’s worst IPL season? Here’s what the numbers say

Three dot balls, two wasted reviews and three sixes. GT spinner Rashid Khan endured a bad game, not for the first time, in Indian Premier League 2025. Rashid Khan conceded 38 runs in his four overs against Delhi Capitals. Rashid's season tally of 4 wickets at an economy of 9.7 is nowhere near his lofty standards.

Rashid Khan in IPL after first 7 matches 2017 (debut year) - 10 wickets

2018 - 9 wickets

2019 - 6 wickets

2020 - 10 wickets

2021 - 10 wickets

2022 - 8 wickets

2023 - 14 wickets

2024 - 7 wickets

2025 - 4 wickets

Rashid Khan's economy rate has taken a big dent. In his first 6 seasons, Rashid's season economy never touched 6.8.

Time period Matches Wickets Economy 2017 to 2022 92 112 6.4 2023 17 27 8.2 2024 12 10 8.4 2025 7 4 9.7

Rashid finished 2nd in the purple cap list in IPL 2023.

Injuries and drop in numbers Rashid Khan had undergone back surgery after the 2023 ODI world cup in India. Rashid was out of the game for four months after the surgery. Rashid even took a break from Test cricket on Afghanistan Cricket Board's medical advice.

Time period Matches Wickets Economy Balls/wicket Pre surgery (till 2023) 410 556 6.5 17 Post surgery (since 2024) 59 82 7.2 15.6

Rashid's numbers seem to look good in the post surgery time period. 9 wickets in 3 matches against Zimbabwe and 8 wickets in 3 matches against Ireland, two relatively weaker oppositions, boosted the overall numbers.