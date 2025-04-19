Is this Rashid Khan’s worst IPL season? Here’s what the numbers say

Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan has taken 4 wickets in the first 7 matches of Indian Premier League 2025

Ekambaram Raveendran
Published19 Apr 2025, 06:39 PM IST
Gujarat Titans’ Rashid Khan (L) drops a catch during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad on April 19, 2025. (AFP)

Three dot balls, two wasted reviews and three sixes. GT spinner Rashid Khan endured a bad game, not for the first time, in Indian Premier League 2025. Rashid Khan conceded 38 runs in his four overs against Delhi Capitals. Rashid's season tally of 4 wickets at an economy of 9.7 is nowhere near his lofty standards. 

Rashid Khan in IPL after first 7 matches

2017 (debut year) - 10 wickets

2018 - 9 wickets

2019 - 6 wickets

2020 - 10 wickets

2021 - 10 wickets

2022 - 8 wickets

2023 - 14 wickets

2024 - 7 wickets

2025 - 4 wickets

Rashid Khan's economy rate has taken a big dent. In his first 6 seasons, Rashid's season economy never touched 6.8. 

 

Time periodMatchesWicketsEconomy
2017 to 2022921126.4
202317278.2
202412108.4
2025749.7

Rashid finished 2nd in the purple cap list in IPL 2023. 

Injuries and drop in numbers

Rashid Khan had undergone back surgery after the 2023 ODI world cup in India. Rashid was out of the game for four months after the surgery. Rashid even took a break from Test cricket on Afghanistan Cricket Board's medical advice. 

Time periodMatchesWicketsEconomyBalls/wicket
Pre surgery (till 2023)4105566.517
Post surgery (since 2024)59827.215.6

Rashid's numbers seem to look good in the post surgery time period. 9 wickets in 3 matches against Zimbabwe and 8 wickets in 3 matches against Ireland, two relatively weaker oppositions, boosted the overall numbers. 

Shubman Gill used four overs of Rashid Khan and gave only one over to Sai Kishore, GT's best spinner of the season. The unwavering trust shown by the management is admirable. But for how long?

First Published:19 Apr 2025, 06:39 PM IST
