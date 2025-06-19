‘Is this the end of my career?’: Jos Buttler's honest confession after Vaibhav Suryavanshi's historic IPL hundred

"A 35-ball hundred from a 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) made everyone stand up from their seats at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur on the night of April 28. Not only the Rajasthan Royals created history but also etched his name into record books only to be remembered for lifetime.

But what was going on Gujarat Titans' Jos Buttler's mind, who was just standing a yard behind, donning the big gloves? Like all of his Gujarat Titans teammates, Buttler too had no clue about what was happening as Suryavanshi dispatched almost every ball out of the park.

“Its inspiring and deflating at the same time,” Buttler told former England teammate Stuart Broad in a podcast. “So this guy is 20 years younger than me and he's just smashing us l around the park,” added the Englishman, who used to don the Rajasthan Royals jersey in IPL 2024.

Such destructive was Suryavanshi that the teenager struck India international Ishant Sharma for three big sixes an over which yeilded a massive 28 runs. He completed his century with a six off Rashid Khan.

“Our bowling attack consists of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Rashid Khan…scale of the sixes, they were not just going over but they were big sixes. 35-ball hundred, it was outrageous. I think after he had hit five or six sixes, he is not scared of us. I was thinking, is this amazing or is this the end of my career?” added Buttler with a cheeky smile.

What's next for Vaibhav Suryavanshi? Rewarded for his impressive show in the IPL, Suryavanshi earned a place in the Indian U-19 team for the multi-format tour of England. Scheduled from June 24 to July 23, the tour comprises a 50-over warm-up match, followed by a five-match Youth One-Day series and two Multi-Day matches against England U19.