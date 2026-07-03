Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut a possibility in IND vs ENG 2nd T20I? Indian coach says ‘don’t want to bat players out’

The hype around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is just crazy. At a time when some of the biggest names in cricket, like legendary Sunil Gavaskar, want the 15-year-old to be drafted straightaway into the Indian playing XI in England, the Indian think-tank isn't of a view to easily displace the opening combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, despite the fact that Sooryavanshi has been knocking the doors lately.

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Picked in the Indian senior squad for the first time after his magnificent Indian Premier League (IPL), where he accumulated 776 runs at a strike rate more than 200 and won the Orange Cap, Sooryavanshi has warmed the bench in three matches so far - two against Ireland and one against England. For the unknown, India lost 0-2 to Ireland in T20Is last month.

After the first T20I against England was washed out in Durham, the Indian team is gearing up for the second game of the series in Manchester. Certainly, the Sooryavanshi question once again cropped up at the pre-match press conference, addressed by India bowling coach Morne Morkel.

India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi warms up during a training session in England.

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"I think we just need to respect the fact that we've got the number one batter, or we had our number one batter in T20 cricket, Abhishek Sharma. You know, Sanju was the player of the World Cup," Morkel told reporters on Friday. "He (Samson) had a great IPL.

"So, I think as a coaching staff, it's only fair to show faith and back your players. Yes, there's a young man knocking on the door and it's exciting. But I reckon for not just those two players at the top, but for the rest of the group, it's a good sign that we show that we back you guys," he added.

'It's not straightforward' - Morne Morkel According to the former South African pacer, the Indian think-tank also doesn't want to shift the players, at least in the top three, to move out of their positions. "In a day, it's about putting performances on the board. That is the key. But we also don't want to think too much and bat other players out of positions. It's not straightforward, Ok, let's play (Sooryavanshi).

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"It's a matter of backing some of the guys who've won World Cups, who've done really well for you in tough situations, and then also from there, build and see how we can structure and make our top order as good as possible in these conditions," he explained.

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi has gelled well his seniors and settled well in the team. "The way the guys have welcomed him has been fantastic. At the international stage as a 15-year-old, it can be intimidating. But in the couple of net sessions we’ve had, he’s been very impressive.

“We’re all excited to see how he goes, and when he gets an opportunity, I’m pretty sure he’ll be ready. In terms of coming into the squad and fitting in, it’s been very smooth,” added Morkel. While Abhishek has made one half century and a 49 in his last three innings during the ongoing UK tour, Samson has been disappointing with scores of 5, 0, 1.

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However, the India are likely to play with an unchanged side considering the first game was washed out. That means, Sooryavanshi will have to wait further for his maiden India cap unless there is an injury among the top three at the very last minute. Batting first, India rode on fifties from Abhishek and captain Shreyas Iyer to post 189/7 in 20 overs, Shivam Dube contributed with an unbeaten 42 towards the end.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in