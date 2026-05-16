Is Varun Chakaravarthy playing today in KKR vs GT in IPL 2026? What's latest update on Kolkata Knight Riders' spinner?

Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy remained doubtful for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against Gujarat Titans on Saturday as the tournament reaches its business end. A key figure in KKR's revival in IPL 2026, Chakaravarthy played with injuries through the entire tournament this year.
After playing with a finger injury and going wicketless in the first three matches, Chakravarthy returned to form with 10 wickets in the next four games, including a match-winning spell against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, However, a foot injury raised serious concerns on the 31-year-old.
While he was seen limping on quite a few occasions, the footage of Chakravarthy wearing knee braces and using crutches after KKR’s victory over Delhi Capitals wore a different look. In fact, KKR were forced to bench Chakravarthy against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
During the game against RCB, KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar confirmed that Chakravarthy has suffered a small hairline toe fracture on his landing foot and hoped to come back in the game against Gujarat Titans.
The franchise on Friday confirmed that Chakaravarthy has resumed bowling in the nets, marking a positive step in his recovery process. “He bowled in the nets today at Eden Gardens,” the KKR statement read. "The medical team and coaching staff are keeping a close eye on his progress and availability for tomorrow," it added further.
If Chakaravarthy is available against Gujarat Titans, it would be a major boost for the three-time champions on Saturday. So far, the Tamil Nadu spinner has taken 10 wickets in eight matches so far with a best of 3/14.
With just nine points on 11 matches so far, KKR have three games left and need to win all their remaining games for a place in the playoffs. Winning all the remaining games, it would take KKR to a maximum 15 points. KKR's one match against Punjab Kings ended in no result and currently hold a net run rate (NRR) of -0.198.
Meanwhile, the three-time champions have also released New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who has returned home to begin preparations for the upcoming Test tour of England. In an official update, KKR said Ravindra has left the squad to focus on red-ball commitments with New Zealand.
"Rachin Ravindra has returned home to begin his red-ball preparations for New Zealand's upcoming Test tour to England," the franchise stated.
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