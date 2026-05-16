Is Varun Chakaravarthy playing today in KKR vs GT in IPL 2026? What's latest update on Kolkata Knight Riders' spinner?

Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy remained doubtful for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter against Gujarat Titans on Saturday as the tournament reaches its business end. A key figure in KKR's revival in IPL 2026, Chakaravarthy played with injuries through the entire tournament this year.

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After playing with a finger injury and going wicketless in the first three matches, Chakravarthy returned to form with 10 wickets in the next four games, including a match-winning spell against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, However, a foot injury raised serious concerns on the 31-year-old.

While he was seen limping on quite a few occasions, the footage of Chakravarthy wearing knee braces and using crutches after KKR’s victory over Delhi Capitals wore a different look. In fact, KKR were forced to bench Chakravarthy against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

During the game against RCB, KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar confirmed that Chakravarthy has suffered a small hairline toe fracture on his landing foot and hoped to come back in the game against Gujarat Titans.

What's the latest update on Varun Chakaravarthy? The franchise on Friday confirmed that Chakaravarthy has resumed bowling in the nets, marking a positive step in his recovery process. “He bowled in the nets today at Eden Gardens,” the KKR statement read. "The medical team and coaching staff are keeping a close eye on his progress and availability for tomorrow," it added further.

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If Chakaravarthy is available against Gujarat Titans, it would be a major boost for the three-time champions on Saturday. So far, the Tamil Nadu spinner has taken 10 wickets in eight matches so far with a best of 3/14.

KKR's playoffs qualification scenarios With just nine points on 11 matches so far, KKR have three games left and need to win all their remaining games for a place in the playoffs. Winning all the remaining games, it would take KKR to a maximum 15 points. KKR's one match against Punjab Kings ended in no result and currently hold a net run rate (NRR) of -0.198.

KKR announce release of Rachin Ravindra Meanwhile, the three-time champions have also released New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who has returned home to begin preparations for the upcoming Test tour of England. In an official update, KKR said Ravindra has left the squad to focus on red-ball commitments with New Zealand.

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"Rachin Ravindra has returned home to begin his red-ball preparations for New Zealand's upcoming Test tour to England," the franchise stated.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in