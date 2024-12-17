Is Virat Kohli not made for new ball? Cheteshwar Pujara dives deep into India batter’s repeated failures in BGT 2024-25

5, 100 not out, 7 , 11 and 3 - 126 runs in five innings. These numbers don't do justice to former India captain Virat Kohli's overall statistics and abilities Down Under. If Josh Hazlewood's short-of-length outside off-stump delivery, and its extra bounce caught Kohli off-guard in the first innings in Perth, the batting stalwart repeatedly fell into Australia's trap in his last three innings trying to chase the outside of off-stump deliveries.

While legendary Sunil Gavaskar repeatedly urged the stylish Indian batter to be patient and leave the balls outside off-stump, citing Sachin Tendulkar's Sydney template in 2004, Kohli's former India teammate Cheteshwar Pujara came up with a different insight.

Advertisement

Pujara, who has been India's hero multiple times Down Under, pointed fingers at India's top order's failure, which forced Kohli to come early and face the new ball.

“He (Kohli) has been forced to play the new ball. He has gotten out whenever he has played the new ball. When he played the old ball, he scored a hundred in Perth. So that’s also a very big point," Pujara told Star Sports.

“His technique is not made for the new ball. His batting should come after 10, 15 or 20 overs. If he plays the new ball, the bowlers are fresh, and their confidence is also high. When they get two wickets, the entire team is charged up. So when you come to bat at that stage, it’s not easy," added Pujara, who last played for India in 2023.

Advertisement

While Kohli never opened in Tests, the right-hander faced the new ball seven times in ODIs and 17 times in T20Is in his 16 years of international career.