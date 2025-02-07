Is Virat Kohli returning in IND vs ENG 2nd ODI? Who will sit out in Cuttack? Check India’s predicted playing XI

Shreyas Iyer's revelation that he was not initially in the playing X1 but got selected only after Virat Kohli got injured has sparked speculation about the Indian team's plans and strategies ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The right-hander's comments surprised many, including the experts, who thought Shreyas Iyer's place in the playing XI was a certainty considering his ODI form in the past few years and his domestic performance recently.

As per Shreyas Iyer's revelation, Yashasvi Jaiswal was poised to make his ODI debut in Nagpur, and the former got a place only due to Virat Kohli's unavailability. Similarly, Shubman Gill got a new batting slot in ODIs—no.3.

After India's win over England in the first ODI, Shubman Gill informed that there is nothing much to worry about Virat Kohli. The star batter will be available for the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9, at the Barabati Stadium.

Considering Virat Kohli's return to the playing XI in Cuttack, either Yashasvi Jaiswal or Shreyas Iyer is likely to sit out. One of the reasons for Rohit Sharma to opt for Yashasvi Jaiswal is the right-left combination at the top of the batting order.

Likewise, Shreyas Iyer has been India's best No.4 batter in ODIs for the past few years. He further solidified his position with a counterattacking half-century in the first game.

No change in bowling Rohit Sharma is among the international captains who do not believe in chopping or changing the squad and is reluctant to tinker with the winning combination. Likewise, the bowling department also looks sorted. However, Varun Chakaravarthy's inclusion in the playing squad, which will mark his ODI debut in Cuttack, looks like a tough proposition.

While Kuldeep Yadav deserves more game time, tAxar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja performed with bat and ball respectively, thus making Varun Chakaravarthy's ODI debut uncertain at this moment.