Isa Guha apologizes to Jasprit Bumrah on live TV, Ravi Shastri calls ex-England captain ’brave woman’

Former England women's team captain Isa Guha apologised to Jasprit Bumrah on live television over her ‘primate’ remark made on the India pacer on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). Guha, who herself is an Indian-origin Englishwoman, used a racially-sensitive slur after Bumrah dismissed the Australian openers at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Guha's comments came after her co-commentator and former Australia pacer Brett Lee highly praised Bumrah after his first two wickets. "Bumrah, today: five overs, 2/4. So, that's the tone, and that’s what you want from the ex-skipper," Lee said on air.

Advertisement

To which Guha replied, “Well, he’s the MVP, isn’t he? Most valuable primate, Jasprit Bumrah.” For the unversed, ‘primate’ refers to a group of mammals which includes lemurs, lorises, tarsiers, monkeys, apes, and humans.

The former England cricketer's comments didn't go well on social media and faced severe backlash. Realising her fault, Guha was quick take her comments back and apologize.

With former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist and former India cricketer Ravi Shastri by her side, Guha issued an apology on live TV on Day 3 of the Test match.

“Yesterday in commentary I used a word that can be interpreted in a number of different ways. I'd like to apologise for any offence caused. I set myself really high standards when it comes to empathy and respect of others. If you listen to the full transcript I only meant the highest praise for one of India's greatest players,” she continued.

Advertisement

"And someone that I admire greatly. I'm an advocate for equality and someone who has spent their career thinking about inclusion and understanding in the game. I was trying to frame the enormity of his achievement and I've chosen the wrong word. And for that I am deeply sorry.

"As someone who is also of south Asian heritage I hope people would recognise there was no other intention or malice there, and I hope this hasn't overshadowed what has been a great Test match so far - and I look forward to seeing how it progresses," Guha added.

Ravi Shastri lauds ‘brave’ Isa Guha Shastri, who is also on commentating duty in the ongoing BGT, lauded Guha for owning up her mistake and apologize on live TV. "Brave woman. To do it on live television and apologize, it takes some steel. You heard it from the horse's mouth.

Advertisement