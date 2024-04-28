Ishan Kishan admits to violating IPL Code of Conduct during MI vs DC clash, fined 10 percent of match fees
Mumbai Indians batter Ishan Kishan fined 10% of match fees for violating IPL Code of Conduct, admitting Level 1 offence under Article 2.2. BCCI statement did not specify reason for fine.
Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL code of conduct, the BCCI has announced. While the governing body did not specify the exact reasons for which Kishan was fined, it did state that the MI batsman had admitted to an offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct.