Sports / Cricket News/  Ishan Kishan admits to violating IPL Code of Conduct during MI vs DC clash, fined 10 percent of match fees
Ishan Kishan admits to violating IPL Code of Conduct during MI vs DC clash, fined 10 percent of match fees

Livemint

Mumbai Indians batter Ishan Kishan fined 10% of match fees for violating IPL Code of Conduct, admitting Level 1 offence under Article 2.2. BCCI statement did not specify reason for fine.

New Delhi, Apr 27 (ANI): Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the match against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2024, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)Premium
New Delhi, Apr 27 (ANI): Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the match against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2024, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL code of conduct, the BCCI has announced. While the governing body did not specify the exact reasons for which Kishan was fined, it did state that the MI batsman had admitted to an offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

In a statement released on Saturday, BCCI stated, “Kishan committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction,"

“Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct". Article 2.2 includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as “hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings." the statement further added.

Published: 28 Apr 2024, 08:49 AM IST
