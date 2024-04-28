Mumbai Indians batter Ishan Kishan fined 10% of match fees for violating IPL Code of Conduct, admitting Level 1 offence under Article 2.2. BCCI statement did not specify reason for fine.

Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL code of conduct, the BCCI has announced. While the governing body did not specify the exact reasons for which Kishan was fined, it did state that the MI batsman had admitted to an offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

In a statement released on Saturday, BCCI stated, “Kishan committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction,"

"Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct". Article 2.2 includes any action(s) outside the course of normal cricket actions, such as "hitting or kicking the wickets and any action(s) which deliberately (i.e. intentionally), recklessly or negligently (in either case even if accidental) results in damage to the advertising boards, boundary fences, dressing room doors, mirrors, windows and other fixtures and fittings." the statement further added.

