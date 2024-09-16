Ishan Kishan all set for ’comeback’ in Indian team, sends strong message to BCCI, Gautam Gambhir

For India's left-hander batter and wicketkeeper, Ishan Kishan, it has been a roller-coaster ride. Kishan has seen a lot from being part of India's title-winning Asia Cup campaign in 2023 and part of the 2023 World Cup to not playing for the country for almost a year.

His fastest ODI double-century, off just 126 balls, in 2022 almost closed the doors for now-retired legendary left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan. He even closed the windows for another wicket-keeper batter, Sanju Samson, and was once direct competition to Shubman Gill for the opener's slot.

Kishan was last seen in action during India's tour of South Africa in 2023. He left the series midway, citing personal issues. His absence from the national squad continues.

Though being asked by former head coach Rahul Dravid to play domestic cricket, Kishan ignored, which resulted in BCCI's central contract termination in March.

Apart from the IPL, Kishan has played just two matches—one in the Buchi Babu tournament and another in the recently concluded Duleep Trophy Round 2 contest.

'Unfinished business' Aiming for a comeback in the national squad, Kishan followed BCCI's directions and made himself available for domestic cricket. He slammed a century for India C, scored 111 off 126 balls in the Duleep Trophy.

Before that Kishan turned up for Jharkhand in the Buchi Babu fixture against Madhya Pradesh, scoring a dazzling century. Ishan pummeled a handsome 114 in the first innings, and a knock of 41.

But he got a groin injury and was ruled out of the first round of Duleep Trophy matches.

Now returning for the Round 2 contest of the Duleep Trophy, Kishan scored a century for India C and celebrated it in such a way that indicated an indirect sign to the BCCI. He took it to Instagram and posted, 'Unfinished business'.

Ishan's message appears clear: He wants to state to the BCCI's selectors, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and others that he is ready for the Indian team.

