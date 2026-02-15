Ishan Kishan breaks multiple records in India vs Pakistan match: 5 things you didn't know about him

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan maintained a rich vein of form in the 2026 T20 World Cup after he slammed 77 runs from 40 balls against Pakistan in Colombo on Sunday.

The 27-year-old opened the innings with Abhishek Sharma, and during his knock, Kishan slammed 10 fours and three sixes.

Kishan got to his half-century off just 27 deliveries, hitting seven fours and two sixes to get to the milestone. This was his second half-century of the tournament, and his fifth 50-plus total in the last seven innings.

The Jharkhand cricketer broke several records during his knock, and here are a few of them.

Ishan Kishan breaks several records

—Ishan Kishan has now scored the third fastest fifty in India vs Pakistan in T20Is in terms of balls faced. Ishan got to the milestone in 27 balls. The record for tis is currently held by Mohammad Hafeez, who had got to his fifty in 23 balls against India in Ahmedabad. Abhishek Sharma is second in this list, having scored a 24-ball 50 in Dubai last year. Below Ishan Kishan in this list is Yuvraj Singh, who had taken 29 balls to his fifty in Ahmedabad in 2012.

—Ishan Kishan scored 42 runs in the powerplay against Pakistan on Sunday. That is the most in the powerplay in India vs Pakistan T20Is. The previous best for this was Shubman Gill during the 2025 Asia Cup, when he had scored 35 runs in the powerplay.

— Ishan Kishan's knock of 77 is also the third highest T20I individual score by an Indian against Pakistan in T20Is. Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 82 in Melbourne in the 2022 T20 World Cup, and that still remains the highest individual score by an Indian against Pakistan in T20Is. Virat Kohli also holds second place in this, having scored an unbeaten 78 against Pakistan in the 2012 T20 World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ishan Kishan:

Ishan Kishan home town Ishan Kishan’s home town is in Patna, Bihar. He was born on July 18, 1998 in Patna, but moved to Jharkhand later on in his life to pursue a career in cricket. Ishan Kishan’s home district is Nawada, which is located in the state of Bihar.

Ishan Kishan controversy Ishan Kishan was embroiled in a controversy following his exclusion from the BCCI central contracts in February 2024. He was subsequently absent from the national team for more than two years. His exclusion was mainly due to mental fatigue, disciplinary issues and failure to play domestic cricket.

