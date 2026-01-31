Ishan Kishan claims stake for T20 World Cup 2026 spot with maiden hundred; tough for Tilak Varma on return

fore shiftiIshan Kishan claimed a stake for a spot in the Indian playing XI during the T20 World Cup 2026 with a maiden hundred in the shortest format on Saturday, against New Zealand in the fifth and final game of the series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. Kishan also had a 200 in ODIs for the national team.

Having made a return to the Indian side after more than two years following a heroic run in the domestic cricket, Kishan has been in tremendous form in this series against New Zealand. Batting at no.3 in the absence of injured Tilak Varma, Kishan proved his reputation with an ultra aggressive approach, taking on the opposition from the onset.

On Saturday, the southpaw came into bat at the fall of Sanju Samson, who fell for single digits on his first-ever game for India at his home ground. With Abhishek Sharma departing for 30, it was Kishan and captain Suryakumar Yadav, who took the game away from the Kiwis with a 137-run stand for the third wicket in just 57 balls.

Unlike the previous games, Kishan initially took some time in the middle before opening his arms in the 10th over when he smashed Mitchell Santner for a six and a four. Kishan was particularly brutal against Ish Sodhi whom he smashed for 4, 4, 4, 6, 4, 6 to take 29 runs in an over. He got to three figures in 42 balls with a back-to-back sixes of Santner.

He was finally dismissed for 103 in 43 balls, studded with six fours and 10 sixes off the bowling of Jacob Duffy. Kishan's 42-ball ton was the fifth fastest for India and the fastest ever against New Zealand. Earlier, Kishan had scored a 32-ball 76 in the second T20I.

Why it is tough for Tilak Varma on return? Before Kishan, Tilak was India's designated No.3 in T20I. However, the Hyderabad batter was ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand due to a abdominal surgery on January 7. The southpaw was expected to join his India mates before the final two games against the Kiwis, but was advised more rest by the BCCI medical team.

India's Ishan Kishan celebrates his maiden T20I century.

Although Tilak has started training at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, he is expected to get a clearance soon and join the Indian camp for the T20 World Cup 2026. However, it won't be easy for Tilak to directly slot himself into the playing XI given the kind of form Kishan is currently. The Indian team management is also likely to consider the lack of gametime in case of Tilak.

