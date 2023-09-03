Ishan Kishan matches Virat Kohli, breaks MS Dhoni's record during 82-run knock against arch rivals| Watch Video1 min read 03 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Indian wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan played a valiant knock of 82 runs against Pakistan, breaking several records.
Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan played a valiant knock of 82 runs against a spirited Pakistan side who had already taken 4 Indian wickets for the loss of 66 runs on Saturday. Kishan, along with Hardik Pandya, played a crucial role in the middle order to help India get past 250 runs against their arch-rivals.
After the match against Pakistan, Kishan managed to break or equal many of the records held by the likes of MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh and Virat Kohli. The 25-year-old scored his fourth consecutive fifty in ODI cricket on Saturday, following his match-winning performances against the West Indies earlier this year. Kishan joins the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Mohammad Azharuddin, Ajinkya Rahane and Sourav Ganguly in the list of Indian players with the most consecutive 50s.
Moreover, Kishan became the 9th Indian batter to register a 50-plus score in his first appearance against Pakistan, only the second left-hander after Yuvraj Singh to achieve this feat.
Kishan also now holds the record for highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper batter in an Asia Cup match against Pakistan. MS Dhoni earlier held this record for his 76 runs knock against Pakistan in 2008.