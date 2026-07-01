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Ishan Kishan rises to top after Abhishek Sharma 11-month reign as No.1 batter in ICC T20I Rankings comes to an end

Ishan Kishan dethroned Abhishek Sharma as the new No.1 batter in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for batters. Kishan thus becomes the fourth Indian to achieve this milestone. 

Koushik Paul
Published1 Jul 2026, 03:46 PM IST
India's Ishan Kishan is the no.1 T20I batter after he displaced fellow Abhishek Sharma in the ICC Rankings.
India's Ishan Kishan is the no.1 T20I batter after he displaced fellow Abhishek Sharma in the ICC Rankings. (PTI)
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Abhishek Sharma reign as the top batter in the ICC T20I Rankings has come to an end after 11 months as fellow Ishan Kishan took over, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday. Abhishek's downfall came after the left-handed opener was dismissed for a duck during India' second T20I against Ireland, which the Men in Blue surprisingly lost in Belfast.

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This is first time Kishan has reached the top spot in the ICC Rankings for batters. Currently, Kishan is at 876 points, seven points clear of Abhishek at second spot. In the process, Kishan became the fourth Indian batter to reach the milestone after Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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HomeSportsCricket NewsIshan Kishan rises to top after Abhishek Sharma 11-month reign as No.1 batter in ICC T20I Rankings comes to an end
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