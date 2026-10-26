Ishan Kishan ruled out of 3rd T20I vs New Zealand with adductor strain; BCCI says he’s ‘recovering well’

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan was on Monday ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand due to a low-grade adductor strain that he sustained in the first match.

India, who lead the five-match series 2-0, are scheduled to take on the Black Caps in the third T20I in Wellington on Tuesday. Kishan eventually missed the second T20I against New Zealand that took place on Saturday.

“Ishan Kishan is recovering well from his low-grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series against New Zealand,” the BCCI said in a post on its X handle.

Kishan yet to regain match fitness “He is yet to regain match fitness and is ruled out of the third T20I to be played on October 27, 2026 in Wellington. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Ishan's progress. Kumar Kushagra will continue to be with the team for the third T20I,” the BCCI added.

Kushagra was initially added to the squad as a backup for Kishan for the second T20I, but now the uncapped player will remain part of the India setup for the third T20I.

For the second T20I, however, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had replaced Kishan in the India playing XI. Sooryavanshi, however, failed to fire as he scored just four runs from eight deliveries.

India’s tour of New Zealand so far India have clinched four-wicket wins in both the T20Is against New Zealand so far. The Indian bowlers were tested in the first T20I in Christchurch as New Zealand posted 225/4, with Glenn Phillips hitting an unbeaten 82.

The Men in Blue chased down the target with two balls to spare, with Sanju Samson scoring an unbeaten 67.

In the second T20I, India restricted New Zealand to 180/5 before the visitors found themselves in trouble at 70/5 in their chase. Tilak Varma then came to the rescue as he slammed an unbeaten 51 from 26 deliveries, forging partnerships with Naman Dhir and Nitish Kumar Reddy to help India cross the finish line.