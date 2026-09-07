Ishan Kishan rules Duleep Trophy final with double hundred at Chepauk; East Zone in complete control over South Zone

East Zone consolidated their dominance over South Zone in the final of the Duleep Trophy, riding on captain Ishan Kishan's double hundred on Day 2 on Monday at Chepauk in Chennai. Starting the day on an overnight score of 111, Kishan got to the magical figures in the second session with a boundary off Devdutt Padikkal past cover point.

This was Kishan's third double century of his career, after his 273 (against Delhi in 2016) in the Ranji Trophy and a 210 (against Bangladesh in 2022) in an ODI. At the time of writing, East Zone's total has crossed the 600-run mark. Anukul Roy (41 not out) is batting in the middle.

Kishan, who was struggling in the Chennai heat, looked fatigued and tired and finally decided to retire hurt after reaching 250 off 300 deliveries. He got a round of applause from his teammates as Kishan walked back towards the pavilion. He hit 27 fours and seven sixes during his time in the middle.

Kishan's marathon knock has given East Zone the upper hand in obtaining a first-innings lead, which could prove decisive in their bid to lift the title after 13 years in the Duleep Trophy. Coming to bat at no.5, Kishan first forged a 94-run stand with Shikhar Mohan before a double-century stand with another centurion, Kumar Kushagra, that derailed South Zone and took them past 500.

The Kishan-Kushagra stand became the backbone of East Zone's innings as the Jharkhand duo toiled with the opposition during their 230-run stand for the fifth wicket. The Kishan-Anukul stand also contributed 100-plus runs for the sixth wicket, leaving the South Zone bowlers clueless.

Sooryavanshi-Easwaran sets the tone Earlier, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave East a strong start, putting together a century opening stand. Easwaran, playing on his 31st birthday, looked in excellent touch and reached 72 before being run out following a mix-up with Mohan.

Sooryavanshi provided the early aggression, racing to 34 off 24 balls before falling to CV Milind. The youngster had earlier taken Mohammed Siraj apart with a sequence of 4, 6, 4 during the pacer's opening spell.

Easwaran, meanwhile, combined his trademark solidity with an attacking back-foot game, particularly against the short ball. His fluent strokeplay allowed him to move ahead of Sooryavanshi and bring up his half-century off just 46 deliveries.

After Sooryavanshi's dismissal, Mohan joined Easwaran and continued East Zone's dominance. The Jharkhand batter, replacing Virat Singh in the XI, played with composure and elegance, particularly against spin, and made 85 on his Duleep Trophy debut.

Mohan looked set for a maiden first-class hundred before chopping a delivery from Milind onto his stumps. His dismissal left East at 241/4, but South could not capitalise on the opening.

Ishan Kishan, Kumar Kushagra take charge Kishan initially played cautiously before shifting gears after reaching his half-century off 71 balls. He launched T Vijay for a six immediately after reaching the landmark and accelerated towards his century.

At the other end, Kushagra attacked the South bowlers, clearing the boundary five times along with four fours in his unbeaten 63. He was particularly effective against the short-ball tactics employed after tea, including a hook for six over fine leg off Siraj.

South's bowling attack struggled to contain the East batters, with Siraj enduring an expensive day and finishing with figures of 0/96 in 14 overs. Only 79 overs were bowled during the day, with South also falling short with its over-rate.