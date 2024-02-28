Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer axed from BCCI's contract list - Here's why
Kishan last part of the Test squad during India's Tour of South Africa in December, while Iyer played the first two Tests of the ongoing series against England. However, both the key players were removed from the contracts list.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India on 28 February announced Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the 2023-24 season, but axed two prominent players – Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message