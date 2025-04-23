‘Ishan Kishan still playing for Mumbai Indians’; fans tear SRH batter apart after bizarre dismissal in IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Ishan Kishan became the talk of the town during the match against his former team, Mumbai Indians, for his bizarre dismissal in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday. The drama unfolded in the third over when Kishan attempted to play a Deepak Chahar delivery down the leg side.

Advertisement

While the on-field umpire Vinod Seshan initially gave it a wide, he was in two minds a second later as Kishan started walking off, thinking he had edged the ball, something which took everyone by surprise. Hardik Pandya even appreciated Kishan's honesty.

However, replays showed that the ball didn't even make contact with Kishan's bat. The southpaw went back for just one run, but it didn't stop the fans on social media from accusing the batter of match-fixing and also questioning why he walked off without an official appeal.

Advertisement

Considering Kishan a former Mumbai Indians cricketer, fans questioned the batter's integrity, calling him, “still playing for Mumbai Indians” and started floating conspiracy theories.

Advertisement

Another user made a cheeky comment about Kishan's fantasy team for the match.

Advertisement

Another user explained the umpire's rational to raise the finger. “Well I might be wrong but idts that the umpire decision was fixed. I think ground umpire was going to give wide but Ishan kishan started to walk thinking he got an edge which made the umpire declare him out. Brain fade moment for Ishan kishan fr. #SRHvsMI #fixing (sic),” the post said.

Advertisement

Another fan didn't buy the fixing theory and instead criticised the batter.

Ishan Kishan in IPL 2025 Ishan Kishan started his career as a Sunrisers Hyderabad player with a blistering century against Rajasthan Royals, but faltered in the next seven innings. His scores in IPL 2025 read 100, 0, 2, 2, 17, 9 not out, 2 and 1.

Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad in deep trouble Sunrisers Hyderabad have won just 2 of their first 7 matches and are in must-win territory. Travis Head failed to trouble the scores. Abhishek Sharma smashed a six and got out for 8 runs. Trent Boult dismissed the two openers. Deepak Chahar took the wickets of Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy. SRH made 24/4 in the powerplay, the lowest score in powerplay by a team this season.

It was also the second instance of SRH losing four wickets inside the powerplay in IPL 2025. SRH triggered the impact sub option after the loss of the fifth wicket. Abhinav Manohar came in as the impact sub for Travis Head. Ace Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was listed as one of the substitutes. Abhinav Manohar's entry means Shami can't be utilised by Pat Cummins.

Advertisement