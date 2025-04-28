Ishan Kishan turns choreographer for Nitish Reddy, Abhishek Sharma; shows step-by-step moves to SRH mates | Watch video

It's been a disappointing campaign for the Sunrisers Hyderabad as they currently languish towards the bottom of the table in the Indian Premier League.

While they were able to arrest their slide with a 5-wicket win against the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Friday, April 25, a place in the playoffs look increasingly tough with just 5 games left to go.

Ishan 'The Choreographer' Kishan However, that doesn't mean the fun should stop and that is exactly what star batsman Ishan Kishan is ensuring happens.

The elegant southpaw put on his choreographer hat as he taught his best moves to teammates Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy. The trio were practising moves for a video shoot with the SRH.

Kishan taught his teammates the dance moves to the song “Not Like Us” by American rapper Kendrick Lamar. Watch the groovy moves here:

Mid-season break Following their win against CSK in Chennai, the team's third win in IPL 2025, the SRH team took a much-needed breather from their troubling season as the players flew to Maldives for a mid-season break.

SRH were able to indulge in a quick holiday as they have a week-long break before their game against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi stadium.

So, the players jetted off to the tropical paradise for a team-bonding retreat and it seems they are in a relaxing mood in the midst of the IPL heat.

SRH in IPL 2025 The Sunrisers Hyderabad leapfrogged the Rajasthan Royals to 8th in the IPL 2025 points table after their win against bottom side CSK.

However, while the players are relaxing in the tropical paradise, SRH could slide back to 9th if RR pulls out a win against the Gujarat Titans later today.