Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul ignored by BCCI for India's Zimbabwe tour; here's why
Earlier, the BCCI named Harshit Rana, Jitesh Singh and Sai Sudharsan as replacements for the first two matches for Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson.
With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) forced to make three changes in the Indian squad for the T20I series against Zimbabwe, questions have been raised about the future of eight players, including Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul.