Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score: Portugal score after 11 overs is 81/2

Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 5th Place Play-off of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A, 2024. Match will start on 16 Jun 2024 at 06:45 PM
Venue : Roma Cricket Ground, Rome
Isle of Man squad -
Adam McAuley, Edward Beard, Luke Ward, Oliver Webster, Samuel Barnett, Chris Langford, Corbin Liebenberg, Joseph Burrows, Carl Hartmann, George Burrows, Harry McAleer, Kieran Cawte, Matthew Ansell, Spencer Clarke
Portugal squad -
Amir Zaib, Anthony Chambers, Azhar Andani, Muhammad Adnan, Sharn Gomes, Amandeep Singh, Francoise Stoman, Imran Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Najam Shahzad, Jalpesh Vijay, Kuldeep Gholiya, Miguel Machado, Suman Ghimire, Juan Henri, Junaid Khan, Syed Maisam
Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score:
Portugal
Anthony Chambers 15 (19)
Suman Ghimire 28 (25)
Isle of Man
Matthew Ansell 0/9 (2)
Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score:
Portugal
Suman Ghimire 27 (21)
Anthony Chambers 13 (17)
Isle of Man
Oliver Webster 0/22 (3)
Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.
Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score: Four! Played towards mid off.
Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score:
Portugal
Anthony Chambers 4 (12)
Suman Ghimire 26 (20)
Isle of Man
Joseph Burrows 1/12 (2)
Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score:
Portugal
Anthony Chambers 2 (8)
Suman Ghimire 23 (18)
Isle of Man
Oliver Webster 0/12 (2)
Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score:
Portugal
Anthony Chambers 1 (2)
Suman Ghimire 23 (18)
Isle of Man
Joseph Burrows 1/7 (1)
Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.
Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score: OUT! c Chris Langford b Joseph Burrows.
Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score:
Portugal
Jalpesh Vijay 26 (14)
Suman Ghimire 19 (15)
Isle of Man
Oliver Webster 0/11 (1)
Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score: Four! Played towards fine leg.
Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.
Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score:
Portugal
Jalpesh Vijay 16 (9)
Suman Ghimire 18 (14)
Isle of Man
Kieran Cawte 0/20 (2)
Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.
Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score:
Portugal
Jalpesh Vijay 15 (8)
Suman Ghimire 11 (9)
Isle of Man
Chris Langford 1/15 (2)
Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.
Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.
Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score:
Portugal
Jalpesh Vijay 5 (2)
Suman Ghimire 11 (9)
Isle of Man
Kieran Cawte 0/12 (1)
Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score: Four! Played towards point.
Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.
Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score:
Portugal
Amandeep Singh 6 (7)
Suman Ghimire 4 (5)
Isle of Man
Chris Langford 1/5 (1)
Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score: OUT! c Oliver Webster b Chris Langford.
Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score: Four! Played towards mid off.
Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score:
Portugal
Suman Ghimire 4 (4)
Amandeep Singh 1 (2)
Isle of Man
Matthew Ansell 0/6 (1)
Isle of Man vs Portugal Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.
Isle of Man vs Portugal Match Details
5th Place Play-off of ICC T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier A, 2024 between Isle of Man and Portugal to be held at Roma Cricket Ground, Rome at 06:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.