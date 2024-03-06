The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), also known as the ISPL T10 League, is a new cricket league that helps discover and improve new talents. It aims to find, train and promote new players. The league helps talented players who have trouble getting noticed to play in a good, competitive environment.

Ravi Shastri happens to be the chief mentor of the tournament while Pravin Amre and Jatin Paranjpe head the selection committee.

The teams are owned by acting superstars from Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan owns the Majhi Mumbai while Akshay Kumar owns the Srinagar Ke Veer. Hrithik Roshan owns the Bangalore Strikers whereas

Tamil star Suriya owns the Chennai Singhams. Telugu movie star Ram Charan owns the Falcon Risers Hyderabad. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan together own the Tiigers of Kolkata.

The Street Cricket League will start on March 6 with Amitabh Bachchan’s Majhi Mumbai taking on Akshay Kumar’s Srinagar Ke Veer. The match will start at 7 PM. The Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Mumbai will host all the matches in the tournament.

Before the first match, there will be a special cricket match at the opening ceremony. Sachin Tendulkar will lead Team Master's 11. They will play against Team Khiladi XI, led by Akshay Kumar. The match will be held on March 6 at 5 PM.