ISPL T10 schedule: Indian Street Premier League starts with Amitabh Bachchan vs Akshay Kumar match today
ISPL T10 League matches aim to develop new cricket talents with teams owned by Bollywood and South cinema stars.
The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), also known as the ISPL T10 League, is a new cricket league that helps discover and improve new talents. It aims to find, train and promote new players. The league helps talented players who have trouble getting noticed to play in a good, competitive environment.
ISPL T10: When, where and how to watch
All the matches in the tournament will air live on Indian television via Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the on SonyLIV app and website.
Check ISPL complete schedule here:
|Date
|Time
|Match
|March 6
|7 PM
|Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai
|March 7
|5 PM
|Chennai Singhams vs Tiigers of Kolkata
|March 7
|7 PM
|Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Bangalore Strikers
|March 8
|5 PM
|Chennai Singhams vs Bangalore Strikers
|March 8
|7 PM
|Tiigers of Kolkata vs Majhi Mumbai
|March 9
|5 PM
|Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Majhi Mumbai
|March 9
|7 PM
|Bangalore Strikers vs Srinagar Ke Veer
|March 10
|5 PM
|Majhi Mumbai vs Chennai Singhams
|March 10
|7 PM
|Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Tiigers of Kolkata
|March 11
|5 PM
|Tiigers of Kolkata vs Bangalore Strikers
|March 11
|7 PM
|Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer
|March 12
|5 PM
|Srinagar Ke Veer vs Chennai Singhams
|March 12
|7 PM
|Bangalore Strikers vs Majhi Mumbai
|March 13
|5 PM
|Srinagar Ke Veer vs Tiigers of Kolkata
|March 13
|7 PM
|Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Chennai Singhams
|March 14
|5 PM
|First Semi Final
|March 14
|7 PM
|Second Semi Final
|March 15
|5 PM
|Final
