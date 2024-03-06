Active Stocks
ISPL T10 schedule: Indian Street Premier League starts with Amitabh Bachchan vs Akshay Kumar match today

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

ISPL T10 League matches aim to develop new cricket talents with teams owned by Bollywood and South cinema stars.

ISPL T10 will start with a match between Amitabh Bachchan's Majhi Mumbai and Akshay Kumar's Srinagar Ke Veer (X/@ispl_t10)Premium
The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), also known as the ISPL T10 League, is a new cricket league that helps discover and improve new talents. It aims to find, train and promote new players. The league helps talented players who have trouble getting noticed to play in a good, competitive environment.

Ravi Shastri happens to be the chief mentor of the tournament while Pravin Amre and Jatin Paranjpe head the selection committee.

The teams are owned by acting superstars from Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan owns the Majhi Mumbai while Akshay Kumar owns the Srinagar Ke Veer. Hrithik Roshan owns the Bangalore Strikers whereas

Tamil star Suriya owns the Chennai Singhams. Telugu movie star Ram Charan owns the Falcon Risers Hyderabad. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan together own the Tiigers of Kolkata.

The Street Cricket League will start on March 6 with Amitabh Bachchan’s Majhi Mumbai taking on Akshay Kumar’s Srinagar Ke Veer. The match will start at 7 PM. The Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Mumbai will host all the matches in the tournament.

Before the first match, there will be a special cricket match at the opening ceremony. Sachin Tendulkar will lead Team Master's 11. They will play against Team Khiladi XI, led by Akshay Kumar. The match will be held on March 6 at 5 PM.

ISPL T10: When, where and how to watch

All the matches in the tournament will air live on Indian television via Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the on SonyLIV app and website.

Check ISPL complete schedule here:

DateTimeMatch
March 67 PMSrinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai
March 75 PMChennai Singhams vs Tiigers of Kolkata
March 77 PMFalcon Risers Hyderabad vs Bangalore Strikers
March 85 PMChennai Singhams vs Bangalore Strikers
March 87 PMTiigers of Kolkata vs Majhi Mumbai
March 95 PMFalcon Risers Hyderabad vs Majhi Mumbai
March 97 PMBangalore Strikers vs Srinagar Ke Veer
March 105 PMMajhi Mumbai vs Chennai Singhams
March 107 PMFalcon Risers Hyderabad vs Tiigers of Kolkata
March 115 PMTiigers of Kolkata vs Bangalore Strikers
March 117 PMFalcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer
March 125 PMSrinagar Ke Veer vs Chennai Singhams
March 127 PMBangalore Strikers vs Majhi Mumbai
March 135 PMSrinagar Ke Veer vs Tiigers of Kolkata
March 137 PMFalcon Risers Hyderabad vs Chennai Singhams
March 145 PMFirst Semi Final
March 147 PMSecond Semi Final
March 155 PMFinal

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App