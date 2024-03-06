ISPL T10 League matches aim to develop new cricket talents with teams owned by Bollywood and South cinema stars.

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), also known as the ISPL T10 League, is a new cricket league that helps discover and improve new talents. It aims to find, train and promote new players. The league helps talented players who have trouble getting noticed to play in a good, competitive environment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ravi Shastri happens to be the chief mentor of the tournament while Pravin Amre and Jatin Paranjpe head the selection committee.

Also Read: Ashwin's mother collapsed after he claimed 500th wickets The teams are owned by acting superstars from Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan owns the Majhi Mumbai while Akshay Kumar owns the Srinagar Ke Veer. Hrithik Roshan owns the Bangalore Strikers whereas {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tamil star Suriya owns the Chennai Singhams. Telugu movie star Ram Charan owns the Falcon Risers Hyderabad. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan together own the Tiigers of Kolkata.

The Street Cricket League will start on March 6 with Amitabh Bachchan’s Majhi Mumbai taking on Akshay Kumar’s Srinagar Ke Veer. The match will start at 7 PM. The Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Mumbai will host all the matches in the tournament.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma attends Himachal sports event at 5:30 AM Before the first match, there will be a special cricket match at the opening ceremony. Sachin Tendulkar will lead Team Master's 11. They will play against Team Khiladi XI, led by Akshay Kumar. The match will be held on March 6 at 5 PM. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ISPL T10: When, where and how to watch All the matches in the tournament will air live on Indian television via Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the on SonyLIV app and website.

Also Read: Dharamshala to hit -4°C; rain, snowfall expected: IND vs ENG 5th Test Check ISPL complete schedule here:

Date Time Match March 6 7 PM Srinagar Ke Veer vs Majhi Mumbai March 7 5 PM Chennai Singhams vs Tiigers of Kolkata March 7 7 PM Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Bangalore Strikers March 8 5 PM Chennai Singhams vs Bangalore Strikers March 8 7 PM Tiigers of Kolkata vs Majhi Mumbai March 9 5 PM Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Majhi Mumbai March 9 7 PM Bangalore Strikers vs Srinagar Ke Veer March 10 5 PM Majhi Mumbai vs Chennai Singhams March 10 7 PM Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Tiigers of Kolkata March 11 5 PM Tiigers of Kolkata vs Bangalore Strikers March 11 7 PM Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Srinagar Ke Veer March 12 5 PM Srinagar Ke Veer vs Chennai Singhams March 12 7 PM Bangalore Strikers vs Majhi Mumbai March 13 5 PM Srinagar Ke Veer vs Tiigers of Kolkata March 13 7 PM Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Chennai Singhams March 14 5 PM First Semi Final March 14 7 PM Second Semi Final March 15 5 PM Final

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!